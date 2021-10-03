Murdock: What the deaths mean

Editor:

On Monday of this week I decided to write this letter about the loss I feel about the number of COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming. On that day, the Wyoming Department of Health reported that 955 Wyoming citizens had died of COVID-19. On Wednesday the Wyoming Department of Health reported that 996 Wyoming citizens had died of COVID-19. During those 48 hours of my normal life, 41 more of my Wyoming neighbors died.

There appears to be no public outcry about this loss of lives. Doesn’t anyone care that nearly 1,000 Wyoming residents are no longer with us? Perhaps a different perspective might activate our emotions. Using 2020 Census data, this is what the deaths of 996 Wyomingites really mean:

None of the residents in any of these Wyoming towns would be with us: Lost Springs (4), Van Tassel (17), Riverside (53), Hartville (60), Manville (83), Kirby (84), Dixon (94), Bairoil (97), Opal (109), Manderson (112), Granger (128), and Yoder (156). Total 997.

All the residents in Dayton (830), or Alpine (937), or Dubois (965) would have perished.

One out of every 582 persons in Wyoming will have died of COVID-19 by this weekend, though we have vaccines and other preventative measures (masks, for example) to prevent such deaths.