Murjrray: We're not limited to Democrat or Republican

Our nation was disgraced before the world on September 29th, when our two primary leaders resorted to insults, juvenile name-calling and rudeness in every sense of the word, likening themselves to children. Not only were they insulting to each other, they insulted every American citizen who took the time to tune in to what we believed would be an intelligent debate. President Trump and Vice President Biden prove themselves unworthy of support on any level. If a simple debate derails their tempers, how ill-equipped are they to lead our country? The Oval Office is no place for erratic temperament and behavior. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a political issue, rather than what it actually is, a global health crisis. Trump and Biden are distastefully using COVID-19 in a political '"duel," disregarding the millions of victims who have suffered thus far. Yet, neither candidate is clearly representing his own position as to how this pandemic should be dealt with. Instead, they are too preoccupied second guessing one another. Tic-tac-toe on Capitol Hill. Perhaps this will change, since President Trump has tested positive for the virus. As for the "popular vote"? The Democrats and Republicans have monopolized our capitol for over two centuries. The term, "time for a change" has been echoing for quite awhile. I believe it should be taken literally and immediately. The Independent Party, for instance, lacks the millions of dollars in campaign funding, putting it at a monstrous disadvantage. And so, who hears its voice? Change is never easy. However, with faith in the God our founding fathers based these United States on, we may find the right path for all (or most) to follow. They had visions of a country the world would revere. Yet, too many times have we fallen short. It is not a simple task to earn the respect of every nation on Earth. But, we must remember, the impressions representing us begin in Washington. Is it time for others to take the reins? I doubt we will be worse off. Remember, we are not limited to Democrat or Republican. We never were.