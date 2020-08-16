Murphy: Lummis will help Wyoming's hemp industry

Editor:
As the founder of Hemp Business Journal and father of a terminally-ill child with a terminal neuro-degenerative brain disease, I've kept a close eye on the nascent hemp industry in Wyoming.
Earlier this year, the USDA approved Wyoming’s Hemp Plan. Wyoming stands to economically benefit from the many industrial uses of hemp, and Wyoming should pioneer new industrial products to serve its largest industries (energy and healthcare). Incredibly, hemp has over 25,000 uses. None are more important to me than hemp being a “neuroprotectant” (as described in the U.S. Government’s Patent 6630507, filed over 20 years ago).
By now, many Trib.com readers have heard about Cannabidiol (CBD). It’s one of the primary cannabinoids in hemp. CBD is non-psychoactive and there is an FDA approved drug that contains CBD. This drug, Epidiolex, is prescribed to children with epilepsy and has been “de-scheduled”—meaning CBD is proven safe and isn’t a controlled substance.
Earlier this year, I received the devastating diagnosis my son has Alexander’s Disease, a brain disease with seizures being a progressive symptom. When I received the diagnosis, I thought like any parent would — what could help my son — what could help protect his brain?
Hemp industry leaders are advocating to Congress for CBD regulations that promote consumer safety to gain the FDA’s approval that hemp be treated as a dietary supplement. The FDA is throwing up bureaucratic red tape to protect Epidiolex’s hold on the market (a $32,500/year drug).
Wyoming and the hemp industry need strong agriculture and healthcare leaders in Congress to support the USDA and hold the FDA responsible for dragging its feet, ultimately preventing children like mine from having access to safe hemp-based, cannabinoid-based dietary supplements (neuroprotectants).
I’m writing this letter to support Cynthia Lummis for U.S. Senate. Cynthia has been a force for good for Wyoming for many years. She’s a strong leader and will cut through bureaucracy to help Wyoming’s agriculture and hemp industry. We need Cynthia’s leadership, experience and common sense approach to get things done in Congress — to help Wyomingites — young and old, and everyone in between.
SEAN MURPHY, Casper
