Murphy: What have we come to?

First, I want to express my admiration and gratitude to Rep. Cheney for telling the truth about the election, and having the courage to stand up to the maniacs in the Republican Party. While not all Republicans are crazy, it does seem to be like a fever that's spreading. It's terribly sad, I think, that we've come to this. This is the United States; it's not supposed to take courage to tell the truth, and it's certainly not supposed to provoke death threats.

I feel she has humiliated the people of Wyoming. And while many people may not realize it yet, sooner or later they will figure out she is lying to them. That her first act as our Representative in the U.S. Senate was to try and overturn a free and fair election, is reprehensible. Like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, it seems she did this to curry favor with Donald Trump. At a time when we need leaders, especially Republican leaders, to tell people the truth, she opted instead to commit an act so self-serving and craven that I'm not just ashamed of her, I'm embarrassed for her. Donald Trump has proven that he has no shame, but I am astonished that others aspire to that, also. Even Mitch McConnell has admitted there was no fraud in the November election, so what does she hope to accomplish?