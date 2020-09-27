 Skip to main content
Murray: Rise in cases is understandable
Editor:

The rise in COVID-19 cases is understandable. Still, there are those who aren't willing to wear a mask in public or honor social distancing. Restrictions placed by businesses aren't being enforced by denying admittance. In Walmart last week, even though masks were available at the entrance, there were those who opted to shop without one. For those who refuse to protect others, a fine may be the answer. This may deter violators ignorant of others' safety.

MICHELLE MURRAY, Lander

