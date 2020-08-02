Myers: If and when possible, get vaccinated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

A recent poll found that only 50% of Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available. 15% said they would refuse it, and 31% said they were not sure. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that to fight the virus, 75-80% of the population needs to be vaccinated. Vaccine skeptics are not new, but up until now they have been a fringe, if extremely vocal part of the populous. The masses considering refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are not following the pattern of the traditional vaccine skeptics. Some people are considering refusal because they don’t trust the Trump administration. Some are uncomfortable with the pace of development. And there are, of course, legions of online trolls spreading misinformation.

Stir it all up in the pot of the unprecedented times we were living in even before the pandemic, and you get to these alarming numbers. But let’s be clear: The pace of this vaccine’s development is built on the urgency of the situation. Billions in private and public funding aren’t being spent to “rush” a vaccine to market for profit. It’s being done because life and the economy have shut down, and the open society on the other side is what we all want. Sure, you can doubt the motives of the wealthy (I always do), but don’t doubt that a viable vaccine is what’s best for all of humanity.

The science is clear: vaccines are low risk. Side effects are mild. COVID-19 is not low risk or mild for many of us. If you, like me, are one of the healthy people who can get vaccinated, I urge you to do it as soon as you can. This is the time for each person to do what’s best for the whole, because what’s best for the whole is also what’s best for each person. When the vaccine is approved, I will be first in line. Because I care about my family, my community, my country and my world. Because I care about you.

DAVID MYERS, Sheridan

