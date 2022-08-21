Neal: Stop the steal

Editor:

Tuesday’s GOP Primary election was rigged to guarantee a win by Harriet Hageman.

How do I know? The Hageman/Eathorne/Oathkeeper crowd relentlessly attacked Wyoming’s election system and the people who run it for the past two years. The sitting secretary of state eventually had to step up publicly to refute the endless lies about fraudulent votes.

This pressure was applied at even the lowest levels of the system. Eventually they penetrated county clerks’ offices around the state with their desire to ensure the victory of their candidates, Hageman foremost.

But they made a mistake. As they fudged tallies and cast fraudulent votes, they made the mistake of authoritarians everywhere: they created a margin of victory too great to believe. How else do you explain that Liz Cheney’s vote fell from a staggering 73% in 2020 to a measly 35% this week? It is simply unbelievable and they should not expect the great voters of Wyoming to accept this blatant steal.

They were more careful with the strings in the secretary of state race and ensured that their puppet Chuck Gray won by a smaller, believable margin. People will accept that vote even if they know their GOP nominee does not possess the stature generally associated with such an important office.

How do we make Wyoming great again? Join me at a Stop the Steal Rally at our state Capitol. It was statistically impossible for Cheney to have lost the 2022 Election. Big protest in Cheyenne on Jan. 6. Be there, will be wild!