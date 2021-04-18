Nelson: High school softball is here!

Editor:

On Thursday, April 8 the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County schools played the first ever games in Casper. Scores were counted but the real winners are the girls who played the first high school fast-pitch games ever in Casper as an official sanctioned school sport.

Authorized for the inaugural season by school districts around Wyoming and the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now have the opportunity to represent their schools in that sport.

I commend our school district, Terry Hooker, Ron Laird and staff at WHSAA for all their help in getting the fast pitch sport established. It wouldn't have happened without them.

My wife Robin (she played Wyoming women's fast-pitch softball for twenty five years before the Junior Olympic girls game came along) and we established the girls fast-pitch rec softball in 1992, when no fast-pitch in Casper existed, with tremendous support by the Casper Recreation Center and especially Carolyn Griffith, Larry Ramsey and Rick Robinson then with the old Boys and Girls Club downtown.