Newcomb: Witnesses should be allowed to testify

Editor:

Senator Enzi and Senator Barrasso should vote to allow all witnesses and documents proposed in the ongoing impeachment trial.

It is important to our country now and in the future to thoroughly understand what the issues are and exactly what happened. To fail to bring every shred of evidence, both pro and con, is to make a mockery of the Senate's duty to the people of the United States.

If Donald Trump is innocent, then further evidence should exonerate him. If he is guilty, then our democracy depends on the Senate doing its duty and bringing every shred of evidence to bear. The American people need to understand very clearly what the charges are and what the evidence is so that we can be at peace with the outcome.

Senators must surely be aware that many people see Congress as ineffective and self-serving. We need to prove that the rule of law still prevails in this country. Otherwise our democracy is lost.

History will judge each and every member of this Congress and the outcome of this impeachment process. Surely senators do not need to be urged to play by the rules and to play fair.

Martin Luther King once said, “If we do not act, we shall surely be dragged down the dark and shameful corridors of time reserved for those who possess power without compassion, might without morality and strength without sight.”

ANNE NEWCOMB, Jackson

