Nicol: You can contribute to Veterans Memorial

Editor:

We want to commend the members of the American Legion Post #81 and their friends who have been working diligently on the Veterans Memorial Sculpture Garden that will soon be established near Fort Washakie. This site will recognize the many brave veterans and active military that have served in our armed forces from the Wind River Reservation. Funding for the memorial has mostly relied on the generosity of local families of veterans and friends of the reservation; however, more help is needed. We especially encourage the people of Wyoming to consider helping with the financing of this beautiful project. Alice and I are excited about the project and have made our contribution to its success. We ask that you do the same.

FRED AND ALICE NICOL, Mesquite, Nev.

