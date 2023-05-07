I want to address misinformation shared at the May 2 Casper City Council meeting. A gentleman took the podium and shared some statistics indicating that transgender individuals have higher suicide rates solely because of their trans identity, indicating that gender-affirming services lead trans individuals to die by suicide. This is an appalling misuse of statistics to demean gender-affirming care and trans people's existence. Let it be known, trans folks are at higher risk for suicide and mental health concerns- this information was accurate. Recent statistics report approximately 40% of trans folks have attempted suicide and over 80% report suicidal ideation.

However, the inaccuracy and complete disregard for facts to further his anti-trans agenda needs to be addressed. Trans people are at higher risk for suicidality and mental health concerns because of rhetoric (similar to what was espoused in this city council meeting) that condemns trans identity. Trans folks face higher rates of violence (for being trans), social isolation (for being trans), religious abuse (for being trans), rejection and ostracization from their family units and relationships (for being trans), less socioeconomic stability (for being trans), legislative efforts to delegitimize their existence, and lack of access to nonjudgmental, affirming services. To indicate that trans suicidality is related to their personal identity as trans and not to the real-world violence, anti-trans rhetoric, and rejection/isolation experienced on a daily basis is careless, inaccurate, and leads to continued risk for suicidality and mental health concerns in this community.