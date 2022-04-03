Niemitalo: Medicaid expansion is long overdue

Editor:

I believe everyone deserves a fair and equitable chance to fight cancer, get preventive care, and stay healthy. Where you live shouldn’t determine if you live, but too many Wyoming residents suffer and even die because they lack health insurance.

Roughly 24,000 hardworking, lower income residents -- our friends, families, neighbors, and coworkers -- must go without the healthcare they need and deserve because the state still has not increased access to Medicaid. April is Medicaid Awareness Month -- the perfect opportunity to highlight this lifesaving program and the importance of Medicaid expansion in Wyoming.

Medicaid expansion is critical to diagnosing, preventing, and treating cancer. And there is overwhelming evidence that shows increasing access to Medicaid will improve health outcomes, reduce health disparities, and benefit Wyoming’s economy.

This year, roughly 3,140 Wyoming residents will be diagnosed with cancer, and many will be uninsured when they receive this devastating news. Having cancer is already stressful enough. People shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can get the care and treatment they or a loved one needs.

That’s why I support, and why I ask you to support, efforts by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and other organizations to make sure Wyoming expands access to Medicaid. There was a lot of momentum this year across political parties and support from lawmakers like Sen. Case and Reps. Harshman and Sweeney, but unfortunately a bill was not introduced — leaving too many lives at risk.

The benefits of Medicaid expansion are clear, and it’s long overdue for the state to pass this policy. No one should suffer a day without the healthcare they need and deserve.

JANE NIEMITALO, Casper

