Oedekoven: We don't need Cheney in Wyoming

Unfortunately, I voted for Liz Cheney. To say the least, I am very disappointed in her. President Trump did a lot for Wyoming in cutting through regulations for oil & gas and the coal industry. These industries are a huge part of our good jobs and tax base for our state. President Trump also helped our veterans by allowing them to get treatment by local doctors and hospitals when needed. This affected my family when my brother in law had cancer. He was able to receive treatment locally.The question I have, with everything our country has been dealing with over the last year, how is it that impeaching our president seven days before he would be gone from office the most pressing issue for Liz Cheney? What did our representative have to gain by helping the Democrats? They’ve been after him the last four years and this was the last gouge. Wyoming has always voted heavily Republican. Unfortunately, what we are seeing are true Democrats running on the Republican ballot. We are fed lies in order to gain our votes. Liz is a perfect example of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I believe she made a huge mistake voting to impeach Trump. In my opinion she is a carpetbagger and swamp creature. She certainly has lost my vote.There is a chance however if she moved to New York she could run there like Hilary Clinton and become a career politician. We do not need her in Wyoming.