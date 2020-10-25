O'Flannigan: Legislators should follow recommendations

Editor:

I was at first upset when I read in the paper that the Wyoming State Legislature was not going to mandate the wearing of face masks during the up coming session. On second thought, it would be a great statement for the state if there were pictures of all the members of the Legislature wearing masks without being told to.

Considering that right now the COVID-19 cases statewide are at their highest and growing daily. We know the larger numbers of COVID cases have happened at University of Wyoming and the community colleges.

The school districts throughout the state have required students and staff to wear masks and other safety measures to protect each other so in person learning can take place.

As leaders, models and examples for the people ,especially the children and young adults, of Wyoming our legislators are the ones that should be using all the COVID-19 recommendations of Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Health Department.

By wearing masks during this session our State Representatives and Senators will be showing respect and consideration for their fellow legislators and staff.

MARY O'FLANNIGAN, Laramie

