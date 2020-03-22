Open Air: Best responses from Facebook

I’m concerned. I would much rather be overly cautious and cancel school than to not cancel and look back and wish we would have. The economic effects of this are huge, but I’m hoping we can learn from other countries and be as proactive as we can. We have such a sense of security and entitlement living where we do. We have never really had to worry about anything like this so it’s difficult to fathom. Panic is dangerous, but so is denial. Just hoping we can slow this thing down to a manageable pace for our healthcare system.