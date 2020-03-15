Open Air: Best responses from Facebook

Lower the semi truck speed limit 5 to 10 mph less than other vehicles. Not just winter months but always!

— Carol Price-Tripp

Every time I drive I-80, the number of semis on that highway is terrifying. I know we need them, especially in Wyoming. Can we widen it to have more lanes? Also, there needs to be more ways to address the blowing snow. More fencing would help. Also like others, vary the speed limits and on bad weather days, slow it down more.

— Debi Hutta

Heavier fines and limited traffic. Don’t fine the drivers alone. Fine the companies to force policies on their drivers. If they are subcontracted and own the truck take their CDL. That’ll teach them. They should be the safest drivers out there. They are supposed to be professionals. Treat them as such. Time to bring down a heavy hand.

— Steven Smathers