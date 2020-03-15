Open Air: Best responses from Facebook

Reduce speed limits during winter months to 65 and enforce it.
— Ken Boatwright
Toll Road and limit the number of trucks. Variable enforced speed limits and close the road ahead of a storm and high winds. Add additional lanes for Trucks only.
— Jan Nelson
Higher dollar fines for driving too fast for conditions. Speeding seems to be a major factor. There should be penalties for risking everyone’s lives not just their own.
— Joan Leimbach Brust
Start paying State Employees a competitive wage so we have enough plow drivers and Troopers to keep the roads maintained and open!
— Nodnarb Trekced
The companies the truckers work for need big consequences too. When suppliers dock companies and companies push truckers to arrive by certain times.
— Sharon White Miller
Make all of I-80 a toll road for commercial vehicles, double toll in winter. 55 mph for anything with a trailer, chain laws or traction devices anytime there is snow on the road.
— Dustin Smart
Lower the semi truck speed limit 5 to 10 mph less than other vehicles. Not just winter months but always!
— Carol Price-Tripp
Every time I drive I-80, the number of semis on that highway is terrifying. I know we need them, especially in Wyoming. Can we widen it to have more lanes? Also, there needs to be more ways to address the blowing snow. More fencing would help. Also like others, vary the speed limits and on bad weather days, slow it down more.
— Debi Hutta
Heavier fines and limited traffic. Don’t fine the drivers alone. Fine the companies to force policies on their drivers. If they are subcontracted and own the truck take their CDL. That’ll teach them. They should be the safest drivers out there. They are supposed to be professionals. Treat them as such. Time to bring down a heavy hand.
— Steven Smathers
The companies that the drivers are working for need to be fined. Sure the truck drivers get a ticket/fine, but the fine needs to go to who they are working for & that fine needs to be something like 50-fold. Drive your rig into the ditch — $1,000 and the company gets a $50,000 fine. Hit someone & you are at fault — $10,000 and the company gets a $500,000 fine. The companies are often the ones pressuring the drivers to go across this stretch of road, and give them no time allowances according to weather. Hit them in the wallet and they will think differently.
— Anne Haverhals
Honestly, it’s more on the the drivers to be responsible and drive according to conditions.
If it’s blowing snow and ice, don’t drive 80. Pay attention. If you even question your ability to handle to road, don’t go until it clears.
As other are saying, lower the speed limit when it’s icky out. 65 or lower for regular vehicles, 45 for truckers.
— Kelly Mae Bailey
Get sand trucks and snow plows out sooner. Anyone that has ever driven between Wamsutter and Rawlins knows it turns into a skating rink when it snows. But, the sand trucks never seem to show up until after trucks and cars are in the ditches or crashed. WYDOT needs to be more responsive and using salt would also be helpful.
— Paul Townsend
Lower the speed limit in the winter to 55 mph. Fine anyone exceeding it double, just like construction zones! No exceptions!
— Bob Thompson