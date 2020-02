Definitely should have been handled differently.

-- Carol Price-Tripp

Epic fail by the Board of Trustees.

-- Sara Saulcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board bungled this like they bungle too much of university management. We need a new Board of Trustees that is actually dedicated to education.

-- Linda Anderson

The contract was not renewed. No big deal.

-- Todd R Humphreys

No,, she had a right to know they were investigating her.

-- Ellen Bishop

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0