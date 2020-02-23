Open Air: Best responses from Facebook

Only way it’s ever going to happen is via ballot initiative. The legislature is too beholden to their donors and regularly ignore their constituients.

— J.J. Millheiser I am thankful they did not expand the mess. Reform it, don’t expand the disaster.

— Kristie Hoffert Lewis

So foolish that the average Wyoming voter continues to support lawmakers that do not have an interest in the average citizen’s best interest. To vote against their own best interest makes no sense at all.

— Chris Humberson

I’m all for people paying their own way. But what happens to the people that can’t. We need to be able to take care of all Americans, whether they work or not.

— Donna Anderson

Why is it so extreme to ensure those in your community are taken care of?

— Angelique Phillips

