Editor:

I am a retired physician. I no longer treat patients or prescribe medicines. My husband and I reside in central Wyoming.

I am disappointed that the Wyoming legislature passed, and our governor signed, a bill that restricts a medical practitioner from prescribing a medication.

FACT: Wyoming has a desperate shortage of medical practitioners. Wyoming healthcare companies are actively recruiting young physicians and nurse practitioners. What young doctor would come and settle in a state that restricts his or her ability to provide healthcare without the government looking over his or her shoulder?

FACT: Wyoming has a near desperate shortage of teachers for elementary, middle and high school. Statewide, Wyoming school districts are recruiting young teachers. Given that the majority of people graduating with degrees in elementary education are women of child-bearing age, why would any of these young people choose Wyoming over other states whose governments don’t intrude on the privacy of their healthcare?

PROPOSAL: The Wyoming legislature should pass legislation that extends Medicaid coverage and food support to children and their mothers up to age 7 of the child -- at which point the child should be safely in school (if we have teachers).

PROPOSAL: Since the Wyoming legislature has defined an embryo as a child, a young woman who misses her first menstrual period should be able to get life insurance on the embryo. If the poor woman suffers what the legislature has called a natural miscarriage, she should be able to collect the $100,000 in life insurance.

PROPOSAL: The Wyoming legislature should pass legislation that prohibits the dispensation of any medication that treats male erectile disfunction (i.e.: Viagra, etc). If our state government is interested in preventing pregnancy terminations, why not just do what they can to prevent the pregnancy?

Maybe they should make it illegal to sell condoms? How about birth control?

Aren’t there more important things for our legislature to be spending their time on?