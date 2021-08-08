Osterman: Wyoming's independent thinking is a legacy

Editor:

Why would I be writing a letter to the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune, when we have enough problems of our own right here in Ohio? I have written an occasional letter to the editor of the Enquirer, but I am writing to your editor because of something I read in one of the other major newspapers recently about how the people of Wyoming are up in arms over their representative Liz Cheney joining the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

I was a child all through the 1930's Great Depression and a preteen during World War II. I grew up during a period when the only news came from newspapers and the radio. And during that period, I became a fan of Wyoming, especially with its colorful and noteworthy cowboys and cowgirls.

Who could forget Wild Bill Hickok and Buffalo Bill? And don't forget Calamity Jane. And how about Bat Masterson, the law, Doc Holliday and the shootout at the OK Corral.

So what does that all mean to the attitude toward Liz Cheney? Very Simply, if those five were alive today my guess is that they would be shocked that the citizens of the great state of Wyoming would side with someone who seems to have made a mockery of the truth when their own Liz Cheney's specific interest is to get to the truth behind the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol. The one thing I learned about Wyoming during those years was that Wyoming people were independent as all get out and the thought that someone like the former president could sway the people of Wyoming to follow him, much less vote for him surprised me no end.

JOHN OSTERMAN, Cincinnati, OH

