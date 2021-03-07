O'Toole: Playing to the base is the name of the game

Editor:

I confess I laughed when I saw our junior senator’s justification for continued use of the name Devils Tower. It is the subject of a bill she wishes to introduce. Her goal is make the name permanent. If memory serves, this is at least the third time a Wyoming representative raised the issue in Congress.

The good senator’s stated justification is that she wishes to maintain the “legacy” of this national monument.

It has a legacy all right. It is a longstanding sacred site for Native Americans. Their ancestors have lived in this part of the continent for at least 13,200 years, based on the Colby mammoth kills site outside Worland. By contrast, folks of European ancestry started living here at the turn of the 1800s. I am not good at math, yet it looks to me that descendants of Wyoming’s original inhabitants have some priority in naming rights here.

The current name is offensive and based on a mistranslation of one of the site’s original names. The only legacies involved are ignorance and cultural appropriation. I assume the junior senator knows this. But playing to the base is -- as ever -- the name of the game.

DONAL O'TOOLE, Laramie

