Ott: Wyoming needs to phase out elk feedgrounds

Editor:

One of the first things I learned as a new hunter was to avoid any visibly ill animals. It’s a simple rule, but it’s getting harder and harder to follow in Wyoming.

That’s because chronic wasting disease (CWD) is spreading every year. This deadly illness can infect deer, elk, and moose, and is 100% fatal – always. Animals do not recover once they’ve been infected – they die slow and painful deaths, and any animal that is anywhere near an infected animal is at high risk of contracting the disease. Each year, CWD is found in more herds in new places, and so far, the state is doing little to slow its spread. In fact, some of the state’s policies are working to spread CWD even further.

Alone among its neighbors, Wyoming still routinely operates feedgrounds for elk herds in northwestern Wyoming. The feedlots attract elk into close quarters, enabling the rapid spread of CWD among the animals that congregate to feed. The feedlots also keep elk populations unnaturally high, which the state says is what hunters want. But no hunter wants to take a diseased animal dying from CWD.

Wyoming needs to catch up with the times and end this outdated practice of running winter feedlots for elk. Phasing out winter feeding would benefit hunters, wildlife, and everyone who appreciates healthy, free-ranging wildlife. Hunting has always been a core part of Wyoming’s character. Spreading disease among wildlife shouldn’t be.