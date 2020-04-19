Ottersbach: A thank you to Nancy Fink
Ottersbach: A thank you to Nancy Fink

Editor:

We would like to give a shout out to Mrs. Nancy Fink, Director of Converse County senior centers. Nancy is on the front line ensuring healthy meals and services for the elderly of Douglas and Glenrock, and helping them during this national crisis. Nancy works tirelessly to protect and serve the most vulnerable, our senior citizens of Converse County.Thanks Nancy for your service.

OTTERSBACH FAMILY, Glenrock

