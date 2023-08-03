My little 2018 Honda Fit was weighed down with my wife and me, our dog, and packed full of our belongings for a cross-country move. My car has a tiny 4 cylinder engine, and it shakes when it goes over 80 mph. I severely doubt it is even capable of reaching 100mph. I've been driving for 16 years, have zero accidents, zero tickets, and until July 25 I had never even been pulled over. I have driven in 24 states throughout our beautiful United States and never experienced such profiling as I did from Lieutenant Hobbs.

I come from a family with a long line of police officers, stretching from back over 100 years ago to the modern day, and they would be ashamed to know there are officers like Lieutenant Hobbs out there abusing their power. I’m just a public school teacher, I am not rich. It will be more expensive for me to contest this fraudulent ticket than to just pay the fine. I'm sure Lieutenant Hobbs assumes this when pulling over out of state drivers. Therefore, despite it literally being highway robbery, extortion of an out of state driver and a clear case of profiling, I will have to pay the fine. If this is how law-abiding American citizens are policed in the state, I will avoid it altogether in the future. I did not feel free as an American while traveling through the state of Wyoming, I felt profiled and extorted, as one hears about in countries without as much freedom as we are blessed with in the United States of America. Shame on Wyoming for having such people in charge of enforcing the laws.