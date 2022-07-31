Pacheco: Democracy is more important than political party

Editor:

I would like to give respect and honor to Representative Liz Cheney for her fearless leadership in defense of our democracy.

It is obvious that former President Trump had no respect for his oath of office, no respect for our system of government, really no respect for anyone or anything other than himself. He was willing to destroy our democratic system and replace it with an autocratic system with him as "President for Life." He has committed treason by attempting the violent overthrow of a duly elected successor in a free and fair election.

I can only wish that my congressman had the same level of affection for democracy and the courage to defend it that these two Republicans have shown. As Thomas Paine wrote in The American Crisis No. 1 in December of 1776 during the Continental Army’s darkest hour:

“These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.”

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have my love and thanks. No sunshine patriots, they.

If I lived in Wyoming I would vote for Liz Cheney even though we normally would not see eye-to-eye on policy matters. However, I believe our democracy is more important than political party or governing philosophy. I urge you all to vote for Liz no matter your political stripe to reward her for courage and tenacity in defending that which we hold so dear -- government of the people, by the people, and for the people.