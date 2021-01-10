Padgett: An open letter to Cynthia Lummis

I find this to be ludicrous, invoking extraordinarily faulty logic. To suggest the results be revisited because “people don’t believe the results” or lack “confidence in the process” is bizarre. Is this because opposition votes have no standing? Something like “I don’t like and can’t believe the results; they must be illegitimate.” Are you suggesting that? This is a position rooted in fantasy, or worse, cynical subversion of democracy. There were innumerable court cases, recounts, redundancies, fail-safes and at no point and at no time has any evidence of fraud emerged. At most, a handful of illegitimate votes may have been cast; perhaps intentional, perhaps not. In either event a completely irrelevant pittance compared to the more than 150 million votes cast. The people have voted, Electors have voted, the electoral results certified by the States and submitted. It is over.