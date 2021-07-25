Padilla: Can Rep. Cheney take the heat?

Editor:

Let the real Liz Cheney shine through. I've been at odds with Rep. Cheney for years.

She was the best thing for Wyoming since Sen. Alan K. Simpson. She has support from her father, Vice President Dick Cheney.

Did Dick really support her when she was the single high-ranking GOP official to raise her voice to President Donald Trump?

Perhaps too much East Coast influence. She tried Virginia but realized she had no chance against Sen. Mark Warner.

Lets pile on?

Lets see if she can take the heat?

Thank you very much.

BILL PADILLA, Cheyenne

