 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Padilla: Can Rep. Cheney take the heat?
0 Comments

Padilla: Can Rep. Cheney take the heat?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Let the real Liz Cheney shine through. I've been at odds with Rep. Cheney for years.

She was the best thing for Wyoming since Sen. Alan K. Simpson. She has support from her father, Vice President Dick Cheney.

Did Dick really support her when she was the single high-ranking GOP official to raise her voice to President Donald Trump?

Perhaps too much East Coast influence. She tried Virginia but realized she had no chance against Sen. Mark Warner.

Lets pile on?

Lets see if she can take the heat?

Thank you very much.

BILL PADILLA, Cheyenne

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News