Padilla: Cheney has done nothing for Wyoming

Editor:

It should be an interesting primary election here in Wyoming.

Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney will be facing a Trump approved candidate, Harriet Hageman.

What has Liz Cheney done for Wyoming. She lost several important legislative positions due to her opposition to President Trump.

Cheney has done nothing for Wyoming. She caters to several liberal groups. She probably feels good among the Democrats, as she is the only GOPer left on the January committee investigating the 1/6/20 insurrection.

I'm voting for Harriet Hagamen in this year's primary. I've sent money to her campaign.

Liz Cheney is too liberal for Wyoming!

Let's get her out of there and send her back to Jackson Hole, the most liberal county in the state.

Thank you very much.

Sincerely,

BILL PADILLA, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0