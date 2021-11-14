Pallister: They missed what it's about

Editor:

I was dismayed when the Legislature decided it had to convene to discuss then proposed and now real COVID-19 vaccination regulations to be administered by OSHA. The idea that vaccination mandates were in some way harmful to Wyoming’s citizens is absurd on the face of it and the idea that some Wyoming generated laws preventing the mandates would prevail over Federal authority is equally troublesome. As I expressed to several lawmakers, any bill thus promulgated would certainly be relegated to the growing basket of lawsuits against the U.S. government, hardly any of which have a hope of succeeding.

I was happy that the Legislature had what seemed to be a full discussion of the mandates and did not add a state government overreach to what is perceived as a federal government overreach. However, there seemed to be no discussion of what the whole thing is about. Have they not understood that people are still becoming very ill, that many are still dying, and that the unvaccinated among us are fueling the ability of COVID-19 to continue along its unfeeling way and adding to the possibility that another variant, even more contagious and deadly than the delta variant will arise and sicken and kill even more Wyoming citizens? So the Legislature’s solution seems to be to allow the expenditure of $4 million dollars of the state’s scarce funds to litigate these issues. Really?

Wouldn’t Wyoming be much better off if the Legislature dedicated those $4 million dollars to encouraging Wyoming’s unvaccinated to step up to the plate, get the shot, and begin to put an end to this tragic pandemic? Even if we paid people to get vaccinated it would be much cheaper and way more effective than following a crowd of posturing politicians down a badger hole from which any meaningful return is unlikely.

RICK PALLISTER, Buffalo

