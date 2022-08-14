Pallister: Vote to support the Constitution

As a near life-long Republican I have been amused, then amazed then terrified and finally disgusted by the embrace of so many in our party of the chief liar and chief insurrectionist. When Harriet Hageman revealed that she embraces the 'big lie," she becomes, by extension, a liar herself and can therefore never be trusted. The party must shed itself of these willful delusions and work to regain the trust of Wyoming resident.