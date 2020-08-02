Palmer: Beware the 11th Commandment

Editor:
Representative Cheney, 68.2% of your constituents voted for President in the 2016 election. Their support has grown in the past two to three and a half years. Do you believe your opposition to Trump and your decision to support the primary opponent of Representative Jim Jorden will endear you to those voters?
It is dangerous to break President Reagan's 11th Commandment, especially in an election year.
Voters like myself have a long memory. Not a good decision and you can rest assured we will spread it far and wide.
Thank you for supporting those you pretend to represent.
HOWARD PALMER, Thermopolis
