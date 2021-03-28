Palmer: Time has come to defund the government

Editor:

Never thought I would live to see the day that an ignorant apathetic American population would willingly, adopt and elect, a government dedicated to the following proposition.

We the People of the United States, in Order to destroy a perfect Union, forego Justice, accept domestic violence, defund the common defense, promote the general Welfare State and secure perpetual debt to ourselves and our Posterity, do relinquish and destroy the Constitution for the United States of America.

We are now ruled, as opposed to governed, by a senile President and a radical Socialist Congress that has ignored the Constitution and rules by Executive order.

The time has come to defund the government. Those of us paying the bills must stand up and take back our country, if it is not already too late.

“The best way to destroy the capitalist system is to debauch the currency,” Vladimir Lenin, leader of the 1917 Russian Revolution

Today the presses are running 24/7 in order to fund the Government, the money supply has increased by 25% since the first of January, and the dollar, backed by nothing, is falling in value. Can hyperinflation be far behind?

HOWARD PALMER, Thermopolis

