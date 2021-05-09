Palmer: We're tired of their lust for power

Editor:

From President Joe Biden's Speech:

"That's the essence of America. That's democracy in action. Our Constitution opens with the words, "We the People". It's time we remembered that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital."

Excuse me Mister President, you are the figurehead of that force in a far distant capital, and it is time that the cabal of elitist who control our government learn that "We the People" are sick and tired of their continual lust for power to the determent of our country, our Constitution and ourselves.

It is also long past time, that "We the People" reassert ourselves and remove this band of liars and thieves who are only interested in preserving their positions of power, and enriching themselves at our expense.

If we do not rise to this challenge and restore our Constitution and the Republic, our decent into Socialist tyranny will be our reward.

HOWARD PALMER, Thermopolis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0