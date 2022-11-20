Park: Feedgrounds should be a thing of the past

Editor:

This fall, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department found elk with chronic wasting disease (CWD) in new hunt areas in northwestern Wyoming. This is a common theme: every year, this deadly disease spreads into new areas, and each year the state does nothing to slow its spread.

CWD is always 100% fatal for deer, elk, and moose. There is no saving an animal once it’s infected, and any other animal that is anywhere near is at high risk of contracting the deadly disease. CWD has devastated deer herds across Wyoming and is now surrounding elk feedgrounds in the western part of the state, putting entire herds at risk as they congregate to feed like livestock on feedlots. For hunters, outfitters, and wildlife watchers alike, the increasing prevalence of CWD is truly alarming. Hunters don’t want to take sick animals, outfitters don’t want elk populations to crash, and non-hunters don’t want to see sick, emaciated, and dying animals.

Faced with this crisis, the state’s response so far has been to remain out of step with our neighboring states by continuing to treat elk like livestock and feed them during winter. Why is Wyoming continuing this outdated practice when no other intermountain western state does so? Feedlots are old fashioned and no longer useful (if they ever were), and continuing this outdated practice only puts more elk, mule deer, and moose herds at risk. It’s time for Wyoming Game and Fish to put the feedgrounds out to pasture.