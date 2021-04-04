Park: It shouldn't be 'business as usual'

Editor:

Brian Nesvik, Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, recently pronounced that mineral development is good for Wyoming wildlife. This astonishing assumption casts doubt on his allegiance to the well being of Wyoming's wildlife and essential habitats.

Instead, it appears that Director Nesvik is more interested in ensuring that the priorities of the minerals industry are placed before the needs of Wyoming wildlife and residents who appreciate and depend on wildlife for jobs, quality of life and to put food on their tables.

Nesvik state that he is proud of WGFD's ability to "successfully manage wildlife on the same shared landscape" with mineral development. But how, exactly, has this "management" been successful in recent years? Sage grouse are in serious decline statewide and important wildlife migration corridors have been degraded. In developed fossil fuel fields, air and water quality have been diminished to the detriment of humans and wildlife alike.