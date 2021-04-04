Park: It shouldn't be 'business as usual'

Editor:
Brian Nesvik, Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, recently pronounced that mineral development is good for Wyoming wildlife. This astonishing assumption casts doubt on his allegiance to the well being of Wyoming's wildlife and essential habitats.
Instead, it appears that Director Nesvik is more interested in ensuring that the priorities of the minerals industry are placed before the needs of Wyoming wildlife and residents who appreciate and depend on wildlife for jobs, quality of life and to put food on their tables.
Nesvik state that he is proud of WGFD's ability to "successfully manage wildlife on the same shared landscape" with mineral development. But how, exactly, has this "management" been successful in recent years? Sage grouse are in serious decline statewide and important wildlife migration corridors have been degraded. In developed fossil fuel fields, air and water quality have been diminished to the detriment of humans and wildlife alike.
Nesvik asserted that habitat is conserved when drilling occurs on federal lands that are already disturbed because such drilling allows more pristine lands to remain undisturbed. But wouldn't it be better for wildlife (and Wyoming residents who care about wildlife) if federal lands that have already been disturbed were reclaimed rather that further harmed by even more development?
Director Nesvik does admit that habitat is disturbed by mineral development, and he relies on reclamation to resolve these damages. But as wee all know, corporations do not always reclaim the land as they should, and even when they do, reclamation often does not return the land to its original condition.
Nesvik concluded that we should maintain strong relationships with mineral producers because it's in "everyone's best interest." In reality, our interests will be best served when land and wildlife managers, private landowners and residents work together toward solutions that allow undeveloped public lands to sustain wildlife and people. I hope others will speak out to Mr. Nesvik and Gov. Gordon and our legislators and tell them that we value wildlife and undeveloped public lands, and we do not want damaging fossil fuel development to continue under the heading of "business as usual."
DEBRA PARK, Casper