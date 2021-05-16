Parker: Liz Cheney can be easily defeated

Editor:
Like many conservative republicans, I sent Wyoming’s congresswoman Liz Cheney a scathing message after she openly criticized and voted to impeach President Trump. I pointed out to Ms. Cheney that most of the people who voted for her, also voted for President Trump. To this day, I believe President Trump did more for Wyoming’s economy and its citizens than Liz Cheney could ever hope to do. I called on Ms. Cheney to resign as did many others. I carefully watched news reports concerning the election and I am convinced the election was stolen. I am also convinced President Trump did nothing to justify being impeached. Apparently, many republicans in congress believe as I do. As I write this opinion, they are considering removing Cheney for her leadership role, which I wholeheartedly support.
I believe Liz Cheney can be easily defeated in the next election but a few things concern me. 1) Many of Wyoming’s citizens vote based on political party, name recognition and incumbency. 2) There may be too many candidates running against Cheney (too many fingers in the pie). We need “one” good republican to run against Cheney in the primaries or the votes will be split among the challengers and Cheney will most likely win. 3) I am worried about the effect republicans-in-name-only (RINOS) will have on the next primary election. 4) Cheney enjoys a tremendous amount of support from powerful and wealthy Washington special interests (AKA the Swamp). This could be difficult to overcome.
I was very disappointed in the lack of support our two senators and governor conveyed unto President Trump. They were also too quick to capitulate and recognize Joe Biden as president. However, that will be fodder for another day.
As a MAGA republican, I look forward to helping oust Liz Cheney from congress and supporting Donald Trump in the next presidential election should he decide to run.
BRUCE PARKER, Casper