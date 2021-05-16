Parker: Liz Cheney can be easily defeated

Like many conservative republicans, I sent Wyoming’s congresswoman Liz Cheney a scathing message after she openly criticized and voted to impeach President Trump. I pointed out to Ms. Cheney that most of the people who voted for her, also voted for President Trump. To this day, I believe President Trump did more for Wyoming’s economy and its citizens than Liz Cheney could ever hope to do. I called on Ms. Cheney to resign as did many others. I carefully watched news reports concerning the election and I am convinced the election was stolen. I am also convinced President Trump did nothing to justify being impeached. Apparently, many republicans in congress believe as I do. As I write this opinion, they are considering removing Cheney for her leadership role, which I wholeheartedly support.