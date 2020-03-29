Parlett: A response for the elderly

This letter is to rebut Keith Rolland's letter to older people. You say that we should give up our lives so you and your friends (who feel like you) can make money and contaminate other people. This is one of the dumbest things I've heard of. Do you really believe that money is more important than lives? What kind of person are you? If you are worried about older people being lonely or depressed, why don't you see if there's anything you can do to help them? Maybe then you will see every person is worth saving. Then maybe you would be worth saving.