Parlett: Cheney's removal split the party

I think that it is funny that Liz Cheney is being removed. That's your party for you Liz. It is amazing to watch the Republican Party implode. The removal of Liz Cheney has effectively split the Republican party in half. You have the old Republican guard and now you have the new Republican Trump nuts. Now with two Republican parties, I guarantee you they will never lead on a federal level ever again. Between the Matt Gaetz news (he is a child molester) and now this Liz Cheney's news the Republican party has some major issues to correct going forward. Thank you for destroying the Republican Party Donald Trump. And thank you to all you Trump nuts out there who are letting this happen you are ensuring that the Democrats are going to run this country for a long time.