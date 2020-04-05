Parr: COVID-19 warnings were ignored by leadership

Wyoming is one of the few remaining states to not issue a stay at home policy statewide. With the leadership in Washington and the right-wing talking heads backing up every tweet and press release, they minimized the threat and didn't provide the leadership that we, Wyoming citizens, needed. Wyoming will to pay a heavy price for their caviler attitude toward our current COVID-19 epidemic.

Leadership knew in January and certainly in February that this virus was going to be an issue and they chose to belittle and ignore warnings about the possible danger on the horizon. The CDC wasn't fully funded, emergency stockpiles of needed medical supplies ignored and the "yes men" put in charge were wholly unprepared for the storm to come. Countries like South Korea minimized the virus' impact by early testing and isolation. Our leadership chose the path that would have less impact, they thought, on the stock market. People will die and are dying because of the leaders in Washington. Maybe we can be buried with our guns when COVID-19 overwhelms because we are ill-prepared.