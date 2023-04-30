Residents of Cheyenne should be grateful that the ChoiceGas program has not expanded into the Cheyenne natural gas service territory. As a person who has studied the ChoiceGas program off and on for more than twenty years, it is clear to me that it is the non-regulated suppliers who benefit from the program, not the majority of customers. Yes, a few customers have fared better than if there were no ChoiceGas program but those customers are few in number compared to those who have paid substantially more.

The ChoiceGas explanatory materials include a statement (which should be taken as a warning) that tries to convey the message that selecting the non-regulated supplier may not be a wise economic choice if selected year-after-year. This statement is supported by data that has been submitted to and studied by the Public Service Commission analytical staff. Will prices change year-to-year? Certainly. However, if a customer sticks with the regulated rate from year-to-year, data shows that they will be pay less over the long-run. Trying to beat the regulated price is like trying to beat the owner of the casino.

As to the “gifts” some of the suppliers have given to individual communities, the cost associated with those donations is tiny compared to the overall price paid by customers. I encourage citizens in those places to ask their city officials about the price those “gifts” are really costing citizens. Those “gifts” are coming from the profits charged to customers. Why ask city officials? A Joint Powers Board comprised of numerous municipalities are behind one of the major non-regulated suppliers in the ChoiceGas program.

Please, before boo-hooing the lack of a ChoiceGas program in Cheyenne, study the data. Look at the numbers. Talk to the Public Service Commission and its staff. Don’t fall for the glitz of a new piece of playground equipment at the expense of many Wyoming customers who will be paying for it through their natural gas bill for the next year or two.