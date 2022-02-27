Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club: Thank you for supporting HAWG Derby

Editor:
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to the sponsors and participants for their help and support in making the 33rd Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby a huge success.
- Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters
- Smith RV Sales
- Rocky Mountain Discount Sports
- G-Ma’s Diner
- Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides
- Sloane’s General Store
- B & H Rig & Tong Sales
- Curb Appeal Painting
- Casper Mini Storage
- Wyoming Hunters & Fisherman
- River Rock Dental
- New Beautiful You
- Homax Oil Sales
- Tech Point
- RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel
- Sterling Skin and Care Clinic
- Paradise Valley Liquor
- Fox Spa
- Franks’ Butcher Shop
- Healing Balance
- BB’s Q
- SlimGenix
- MC Construction
- 307 Escape Room
- White’s Marine Center
- The Office Bar and Grill
- Advanced Auto Parts
- 307 Glitz
- Casper Star-Tribune
- Pathfinder Boat & Fishing Club
We had good weather, great door prizes, raffles, food, big fish and lots of fun.
Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club