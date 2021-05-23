Paul: Cheney needs to work with Democrats

Editor:

Rep. Cheney,

I am a Strong Democrat and I listened to your interview on May 14 on NPR. I want to welcome you "home" to defend your House seat and to find those Strong Republicans that you are confident are here. You carefully parsed your words to only include Strong Republicans. I would encourage you to find and work with the Strong Democrats of Wyoming as well.

We have been here as the tide of weak Republicans have denied access to healthcare for 25,000 Wyoming citizens. We have stood side by side the same Strong Republicans who supported your impeachment vote and did not attend the Matt Gaetz attention grab at the Wyoming Capital deriding you to his fellow weak Republicans.

We have tried to help find a new tax structure that could support our public schools while the weak Republicans have hobbled every attempt by all to shift our reliance on a diminishing industry that lines their pockets before cutting mining jobs and pensions, leaving our land in need of reclamation at tax payer expense.

We have defended the rights of LGBTQ citizens and stand in amazement as weak Republicans continue to deny systemic racism when strong Republicans and strong Democrats passed legislation removing it from city neighborhood covenants this session.

I have been proud of your defense of the Constitution and fighting lies that weaken our democracy and agree that China and Russia are working diligently to encourage us to question our system of government and to disengage in democracy to the detriment of all Americans and Wyomingites. To work at shoring up a Strong Democracy, you will need the strong Republicans and the strong Democrats of Wyoming. We are here and are ready for more hard work.

BIRGITT PAUL, Cheyenne

