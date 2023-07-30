Editor:

I read the article about "treatment programs" as an alternative to jails or prisons and I couldn't been more exhausted by people coming up with solutions that end up costing taxpayers more dollars rather than options that require the "addict" to be accountable for their own decisions. Does no one have potential solutions like high financial penalties and making the addict perform community service and earning the right to get on with his life. Too many people, even legislatures, judges and attorneys want to force programs onto offenders who seldom are cured by programming. Make these people accountable and use their manpower to earn the right to be on the streets again. Have them cleaning community parks, serving meals in community shelters, washing city vehicles, washing windows for the city businesses -- in other words, giving something back in order to earn their right to be in society again.

People won't change unless they want to change. Ask any smoker, any alcoholic, any drug user and social programs are nothing more than babysitting at the expense of the taxpayer. Look at Oregon, California and states who feel sorry for the users so provide free drugs, free telephones, free backpacks. It's not working so great for those states. The existing programs in the prison system are forcing inmates into programming and very few of those coming out of those programs are "cured" -- they are viewed as just another way to pass the time until they are released.

Can't someone, somewhere come up with smarter solutions that won't take years to evaluate their affects, all at the expense of the Wyoming taxpayers? Has Wyoming lost it's ability to think independently, creatively, and tough to solve problems without falling back on the "Oh, we must save these poor people! We need to reprogram them like they're controlled by artificial intelligence and can be reprogrammed like robots?" Give me a break. Make them step up to plate, acknowledge and be accountable for their choices.