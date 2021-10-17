Penfold: Authority should rest with the states

Editor:
Our founders, with their God given insight, sought to provide solutions to issues that could arise long after their tenures in government ended. In his 1796 Farewell Address, President Washington forewarned of times such as those we are currently experiencing, as if he were watching current events. In his own words, "...they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion." What an accurate description of current events.
Along with multiple checks and balances between the branches of government, they wisely added one additional line of defense against federal government overreach and the threat of tyranny.
Convention of States (COS) is the Constitutional provision for returning rightful authority to the states and thus a return to government "of the people, by the people, for the people". Our founders provided this remedy precisely because they knew the threat of excess power obtained by the federal government.
Among the issues COS seeks to address:
- Propose Term Limits for Congress and government bureaucrats
- Impose fiscal restraints
- Reduce the size and power of the federal government
To find out more visit: https://conventionofstates.com/
I hope you will contact your state Senators and Representatives and let them know you support COS as the means to restore our freedom and liberty and to reign in our current runaway federal government.
GREGORY PENFOLD, Rock Springs