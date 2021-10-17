Penfold: Authority should rest with the states

Our founders, with their God given insight, sought to provide solutions to issues that could arise long after their tenures in government ended. In his 1796 Farewell Address, President Washington forewarned of times such as those we are currently experiencing, as if he were watching current events. In his own words, "...they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion." What an accurate description of current events.