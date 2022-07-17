Perryman: In support of Brian Schroeder

Editor:

Thomas Jefferson once noted, "Honesty is the first chapter of the book of wisdom." Brian Schroeder exhibits and demonstrates honesty. Brian is the current Wyoming superintendent of public instruction appointed by Governor Mark Gordon when the vacancy became available. He is currently campaigning for election to that post.

Brian is thoughtful, well-spoken, out-spoken and convicted in his beliefs and plans. It is refreshing in this day and time to see transparency in a candidate running for political office as one of our five elected state officials -- much to the chagrin of the woke culturists, media and establishment educators. He is not intimidated by the federal bureaucracy when they shove large amounts of money to buy their influence and promote their ideological agendas (CRT, transgenderism, gender neutralism, etc.).

Alexsander Solzhenitsyn wrote in "The Gulag Archipelago," "In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up in thousandfold in the future." Appeasement, mediation, silence and deceit are attempts to cover up the honesty, transparency and general demeanor of true circumstances that parents and students of this woke culture are contending with in their local public schools these days. It's a wake-up call for the voters.

Brian is pointing a new way forward to salvage a decaying educational system. He is urging us to study the marching orders being handed down from the D.C. swamp. We need to understand what this age requires -- and we need to push back with discernment, conviction and focus. Brian is capable of leading this needed action.

Many of us in America (Wyoming, if you will) can readily see the depravity and decay in our current educational system being regurgitated from the U.S. Department of Education.

Brian Schroeder needs our support, not the media harangue he is receiving pushing their agenda(s). He is the watchman on the wall at this point. Vote Brian Schroeder.