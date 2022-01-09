Petersen: Forest should reconsider method of managing sagebrush, weeds

Editor:

After reading a proposal made by the Bighorn National Forest to use aerial spraying of herbicides -- namely Tebuthiuron, Imazapic, and Indaziflam -- to manage sagebrush and noxious weeds in and around northeast Wyoming, I did some research. Aerial spraying itself is largely indiscriminate, but these herbicides are also indiscriminate in that they are toxic not just to specific plants, but to other plants, animals and people as well. Worse, spraying these herbicides in large areas adds these toxins to the ground water that sustains our wildlife populations. It then flows into tributaries that fill the lakes and streams that sustain our fish populations and serve as drinking water for residents living in this area.

On Wikipedia I found these alarming citations related to the herbicides proposed by the BNF:

Tebuthiuron -- The Environmental Protection Agency considers tebuthiuron to have a great potential for groundwater contamination, due to its high water solubility, low adsorption to soil particles, and high persistence in soil (its soil half-life is 360 days). In Europe, tebuthiuron has been banned since November 2002.

Imazapic is considered an environmental hazard due to its harmful effects on aquatic life.

Indaziflam -- taken from an EPA Factsheet --. For forestry uses, do not apply within 50 feet of ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, ditches, wetlands, and habitat containing aquatic and semi-aquatic plants. Do Not Apply by Air.

Spraying poisonous herbicides may be a fast/easy solution to one problem, but it has the potential to cause long-term problems for which there is no easy solution. The Bighorn National Forest should reconsider their proposed method of managing sagebrush and noxious weeds before making a mistake we truly can’t afford.

LOIS PETERSEN, Buffalo

