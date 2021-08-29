Petersen: How vaccinations should have been handled

Editor:

Thoughts on how COVID vaccinations could have, and perhaps should have, been handled.

1. The government should immediately have supported all efforts to produce and test a vaccine aimed at protecting all Americans. (The U.S. government did this.)

2. Once the vaccine was fully tested, the government should then have offered vaccinations to all its citizens at no cost (Our government did this also).

3. A time limit should have been placed on the offer of free vaccinations with the understanding that those who opted out of the free vaccination, could later opt to pay out of pocket for the vaccination should they change their minds about being vaccinated.

4. Once everyone had the opportunity to get vaccinated, a good portion of the remaining unused vaccine should have been sent to other countries where those wanting to be vaccinated greatly outnumbered the availability of shots.