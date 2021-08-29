Petersen: How vaccinations should have been handled

Editor:
Thoughts on how COVID vaccinations could have, and perhaps should have, been handled.
1. The government should immediately have supported all efforts to produce and test a vaccine aimed at protecting all Americans. (The U.S. government did this.)
2. Once the vaccine was fully tested, the government should then have offered vaccinations to all its citizens at no cost (Our government did this also).
3. A time limit should have been placed on the offer of free vaccinations with the understanding that those who opted out of the free vaccination, could later opt to pay out of pocket for the vaccination should they change their minds about being vaccinated.
4. Once everyone had the opportunity to get vaccinated, a good portion of the remaining unused vaccine should have been sent to other countries where those wanting to be vaccinated greatly outnumbered the availability of shots.
5. Last, if those who opted not to be vaccinated became sick with COVID, they would be cared for at home or in special clinics set up specifically to handle unvaccinated COVID, sparing hospitals from diverting so much of their equipment and staff to handling the most deadly symptoms of the disease and reducing the number of staff and other patients exposed to full-blown COVID and its variants.
Getting free protection and unlimited care from the worst symptoms of the COVID virus was a gift -- and while it is everyone’s right to refuse a gift, it is unrealistic to expect the gift to be reserved for their later decision to accept it.
If the US. had tackled the virus in this way, I wonder how many more Americans would now be vaccinated.
LOIS PETERSEN, Buffalo