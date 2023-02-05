Editor:

It takes two to make a baby, and yet WY legislators want to enact laws regulating only the woman’s responsibilities related to pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare. That needs to stop.

If laws are enacted to force women (many who are ill-prepared to be mothers) to have babies once an egg and sperm cell unite, it’s time to make laws requiring all men to be DNA tested. Then, once a baby is born and a DNA match is made, that father should be required by law to either rear the child or pay in full for its care and welfare until the child reaches adulthood.

If preventing unwanted pregnancies is preferable (as it should be) to bringing a child into a unhealthy or untenable living situation, then laws should require men to have vasectomies. By donating to a sperm bank these men will still be able to have children later in life -- when they choose to do so.

If legislators are unwilling to force men into parenthood or the responsibility of pregnancy prevention, they should not be allowed to force those responsibilities on women either.

Both parents need to be ready, willing and able to take on the responsibilities of parenting — and both men and women should have equal protection under the law to decide for themselves when the time is right.