Peterson: Christians should not support Trump

Editor:

“I’m a Christian and I pray every day that Donald Trump returns to the presidency.” This statement was made just after the televised hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection began.

Assuming this self-proclaimed “Christian” believes the Jesus of the Bible is the Christ she proclaims to follow, my question is, what kind of Christian supports a man who 1) urged his supporters to attack Capitol police, 2) watched without taking action as the Capitol was ravaged and people died, and 3) condoned violence not only against the police, but against our elected officials -- even the possible hanging of his own selected vice president (a man unfailingly loyal until forced to choose between his constitutional responsibilities and one man’s inability to accept defeat)?

Jesus says:

"You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven." Matthew 5:43-48

“Do to others as you would like them to do to you.” Luke 6:31

“But among you it will be different. Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant.” Matthew 20:26

Supporting Donald Trump is a personal choice and there are those who believe there is reason to do so. But overlooking, and lauding, his behaviors as a leader is in direct conflict with Jesus’ teachings and being true to the Christian way of life.

LOIS PETERSON, Buffalo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0