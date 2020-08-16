Phillips: Left is attacking America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

So Wyoming's last rig came down. I bet liberals were so glad that they soiled themselves. Didn't Joe Biden say he would shut down production of all fossil fuels in America? Washington state already forbids us from exporting our coal out of Seattle. So tell me again how not all Dems are bad.

The left is attacking America and all Her values. Any and all Democrats should leave Wyoming now, this includes the editorial staff of this liberal rag.

Now as I always say my letter will not be published because propaganda, in this case omission of another opinion, is the favorite tool of these people. I'll stretch my imagination and call it that.

ALAN PHILLIPS, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0